Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 831 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth $79,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of News in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 1,419.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $30.03.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

