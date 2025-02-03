Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,892 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE OMC opened at $86.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.