Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Margaret S. Ohlhaver sold 9,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $259,273.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,281. This represents a 26.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $276,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,466.38. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.26. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

