Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

FNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair cut Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 147,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $1,517,132.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,738,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,392,437.92. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 300,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth $869,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

FNA stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. Paragon 28 has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.58 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. Paragon 28’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

