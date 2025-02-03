Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

PH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.06.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.6 %

PH stock opened at $707.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $666.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.03. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $463.16 and a 12 month high of $718.44. The company has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,595,207. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after acquiring an additional 753,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,645,000 after acquiring an additional 564,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

