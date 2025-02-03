Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Position Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 149.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paylocity from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 4,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.91, for a total transaction of $947,323.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,539.73. This trade represents a 81.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $520,364.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,332,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,635,928.58. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,486 shares of company stock valued at $31,751,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $205.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.39 and a 200 day moving average of $179.40. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $215.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

