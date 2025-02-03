Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,343 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $70,055.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,094.60. The trade was a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 15,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,487.87. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,256,067 shares of company stock valued at $34,459,485 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

