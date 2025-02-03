Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,892 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. This represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $29.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

