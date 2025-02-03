Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Loews by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Loews by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Loews by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Loews by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Loews Stock Down 0.9 %

L opened at $85.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $71.45 and a 1-year high of $87.45.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.32%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $4,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,939,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,097,507.02. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,437.98. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,679 shares of company stock valued at $11,134,916. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile



Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

