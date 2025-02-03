Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 431,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VFMO opened at $172.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.35. The firm has a market cap of $587.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4434 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

