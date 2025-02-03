Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 84 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,270.72. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $364.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.45.

NYSE RNR opened at $232.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.59. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $208.98 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

