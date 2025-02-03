Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $88.76 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.