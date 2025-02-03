Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA opened at $156.59 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.73.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.