Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,352.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,086.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,288.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,312.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,616. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.