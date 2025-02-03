Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $57.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -191.72%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

