Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 66.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 3,393 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $424,226.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 695,086 shares in the company, valued at $86,906,602.58. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,874 shares of company stock worth $93,721,154 in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.59.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $142.71 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

