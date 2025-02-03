Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 357,958 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 314,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $110.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.89 and a 52 week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

