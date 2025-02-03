Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,156,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after buying an additional 305,626 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 236,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 122,487 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.41.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.27.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

