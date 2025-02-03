Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,004,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,316,000 after acquiring an additional 73,207 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,553,000 after acquiring an additional 509,116 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,265,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,814,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,449,000 after buying an additional 1,477,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.24.

RSG stock opened at $216.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $169.83 and a one year high of $220.58.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

