Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $149.19 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $211.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.95.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.13%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.05.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

