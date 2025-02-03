Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,087.77.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,874.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,070.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,955.82. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total value of $8,308,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at $107,760,920.75. This represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

