Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $264,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 21,611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 51,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 381,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

