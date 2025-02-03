Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Health Catalyst worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,858,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,568,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 516,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 211,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,012,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 2.0 %

HCAT stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $342.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.36. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,333. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Alger sold 19,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $163,063.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,443.84. The trade was a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,169 shares of company stock worth $639,174. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

