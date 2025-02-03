Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $32.26 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 579,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,190,000 after purchasing an additional 32,261 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 81,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $267.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $270.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

