Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,747,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,886,000 after buying an additional 356,704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,282,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after buying an additional 188,542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,462,000 after buying an additional 3,012,711 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,070,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 36,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 894,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 35,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $106,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,238. This represents a 11.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

