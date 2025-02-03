Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,976,000 after acquiring an additional 33,388 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $123.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $132.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

