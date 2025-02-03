Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Sony Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 39,688 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sony Group by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 119,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 29,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 145,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,392 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

