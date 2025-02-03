Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $251,000 in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in WD-40 by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WDFC opened at $234.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.28. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $211.03 and a 1 year high of $292.36.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $289,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,310.30. This trade represents a 11.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Further Reading

