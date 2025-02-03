Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 811,711 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 598.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BKR. TD Cowen cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.