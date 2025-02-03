Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $262,000 in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,800,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQDH stock opened at $93.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.87. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.46 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

