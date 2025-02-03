Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $277,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,478,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $366.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.66 and a 200 day moving average of $274.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $375.74. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total transaction of $101,241.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,204.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $389.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.50.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

