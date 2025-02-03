Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $54.34 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

