Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,677,000 after buying an additional 196,601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,872,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,620,000 after purchasing an additional 174,895 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,420,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,912,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,560,000 after purchasing an additional 151,901 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,271,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $44.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

