Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth about $713,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

TAN opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $814.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

