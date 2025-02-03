Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the third quarter worth $193,000. Embree Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the third quarter worth $318,000.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Price Performance

ETHW opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.04. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52.

