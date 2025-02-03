Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 4.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Trading Down 0.3 %

HSBC stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

