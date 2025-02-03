Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TM opened at $188.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.80 and a 200-day moving average of $180.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 billion. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TM

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.