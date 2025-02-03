Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $79.57 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

