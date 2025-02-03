Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,189 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,945 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,048,000 after acquiring an additional 618,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,180,000 after acquiring an additional 196,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,571,000 after buying an additional 122,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

