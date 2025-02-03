Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 249 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

NUSC stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.