Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,889 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth about $76,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $55.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $55.81.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

