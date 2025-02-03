Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $473,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $769,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $71.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $266.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

