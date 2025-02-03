Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Creative Planning grew its position in Webster Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Webster Financial by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Webster Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Webster Financial by 340.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,591.50. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 10,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $581,965.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,738.37. The trade was a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,050 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $60.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

