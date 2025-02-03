Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

JPEM stock opened at $52.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $294.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $57.88.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

