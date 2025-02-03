Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 1,100,012.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,562,046,000 after acquiring an additional 363,004 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $348,545,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in NVR by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 27,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NVR by 1.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,877,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $7,999.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7,018.03 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8,439.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8,887.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 521.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

Insider Activity

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,330.96. This represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,600. The trade was a 65.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

