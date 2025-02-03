Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Copart by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Copart by 1,737.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,601. The trade was a 91.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

