Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in AES during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AES by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in AES during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 69.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in AES during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AES. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

AES Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $11.02 on Monday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

