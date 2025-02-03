Perion Network (PERI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERIGet Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $431.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. Perion Network has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Perion Network from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

