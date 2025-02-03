Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Permian Resources by 33.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 184,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $14.62 on Monday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 4.32.

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $134,043.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,640.10. This trade represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PR. Benchmark decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

