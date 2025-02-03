Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WOOF. Wedbush increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.16.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 5.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.90. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 253.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.